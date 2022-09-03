Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Gap Down to $14.45

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.45, but opened at $13.75. Patria Investments shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Patria Investments Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $742.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 771.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 626,439 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,654,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 135,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Patria Investments by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Stories

