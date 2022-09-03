Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 6th (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 6th. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,422,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,012,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

