Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 2.8 %

PDCO opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $301,124.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $144,909.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,748.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,282,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after purchasing an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Patterson Companies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after buying an additional 27,011 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

