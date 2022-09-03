Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $944.87 million and $5.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00051469 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pax Dollar Coin Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

