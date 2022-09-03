Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $944.87 million and $5.35 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00051469 BTC.
- Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- Witnet (WIT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000400 BTC.
- Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Pax Dollar Coin Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.
Pax Dollar Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.