PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,704.82 on Exchanges

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $556.50 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,704.82 or 0.08602474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,424 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

