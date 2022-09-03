PayAccept One Day Volume Hits $37,561.00 (PAYT)

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, PayAccept has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One PayAccept coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayAccept has a total market cap of $660,117.25 and approximately $37,561.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

PayAccept Coin Profile

PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net.

PayAccept Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.