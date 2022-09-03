Paybswap (PAYB) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Paybswap has a total market capitalization of $42,420.49 and $130.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00792774 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00835955 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015549 BTC.
About Paybswap
Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap.
Buying and Selling Paybswap
