Paycoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $82.60 Million (PCI)

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Paycoin has a market capitalization of $82.60 million and $209,288.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Paycoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,755.98 or 0.99950685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00063338 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024408 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Paycoin

PCI is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayCoin is a peer-to-peer (P2P) Internet currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It runs off the popular scrypt protocol which gives it unmatched stability and easy accessibility. PayCoin uses memory-hard, scrypt-based mining with both proof-of-work and proof of stake algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.