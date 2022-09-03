PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 373,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 260,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Stories

