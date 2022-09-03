PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,892 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of PCB Bancorp worth $6,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.64. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.96 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.75.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $326,628.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,323,911.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,361 shares of company stock worth $530,303. 24.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

