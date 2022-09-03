Peanut (NUX) Price Hits $0.0115

Peanut (NUX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Peanut has a total market cap of $109,230.32 and $409,418.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peanut has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

