Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $607.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

