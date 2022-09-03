Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of PGC opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $607.91 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Peapack-Gladstone Financial
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.