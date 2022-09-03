Pendle Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.0635 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $424,420.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.01568293 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015744 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.