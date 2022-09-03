Penguin Finance Price Hits $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Penguin Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $360,321.00 and $10,677.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penguin Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Penguin Finance

Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.

Penguin Finance Coin Trading

