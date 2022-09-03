Penta Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

Penta (PNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Penta has a market capitalization of $108,322.10 and approximately $48.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Penta has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,825.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022195 BTC.

About Penta

Penta (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Penta Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.