Pental Limited (PTL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 22nd

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.017 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Pental’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Pental Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pental news, insider Charlie McLeish 211,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st.

Pental Company Profile

Pental Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes personal, household, and commercial products in Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company provides soap, laundry, and dishwashing products, as well as stain removers, bleaches, firelighters. It offers products under the AIM, Country Life, Duracell, Huggie, Janola, Jiffy Firelighters, Little Lucifer, Lux, Martha's, Procell, Softly, Sunlight, Velvet, and White King brands.

