Peony Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and $3,191.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 332,273,632 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

