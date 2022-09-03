Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Peoplein’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Peoplein Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Peoplein Company Profile
Further Reading
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.