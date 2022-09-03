Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Peoplein Limited (ASX:PPE – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Peoplein’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Peoplein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.54, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Peoplein alerts:

Peoplein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Peoplein Limited provides workforce management, contracted staffing, recruitment, and human resources outsourcing services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Industrial and Specialist Services, Professional Services, and Health and Community. It offers recruiting, on-boarding, rostering, timesheet management, payroll, and workplace health and safety management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoplein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoplein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.