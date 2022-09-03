Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,977.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.