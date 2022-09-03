Pepemon Pepeballs 1-Day Volume Reaches $52.00 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for $24.09 or 0.00121648 BTC on major exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $337,190.25 and approximately $52.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,798.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00132102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00034545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00083011 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

PPBLZ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using US dollars.

