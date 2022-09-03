Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Price Target Lowered to €233.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €242.00 ($246.94) to €233.00 ($237.76) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Pernod Ricard from €260.00 ($265.31) to €256.00 ($261.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €220.00 ($224.49) to €207.00 ($211.22) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Shares of PDRDF opened at 192.79 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of 172.60 and a 52-week high of 246.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 187.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 196.74.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

