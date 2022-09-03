Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003439 BTC on popular exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $61.83 million and $8.97 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032653 BTC.
- XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001938 BTC.
- Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.
- Holo (HOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00084773 BTC.
- Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00041036 BTC.
- JUST (JST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.
- Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000164 BTC.
Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile
Perpetual Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
