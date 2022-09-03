Petroteq Energy (CVE:PQE) Shares Down 28.6%

Petroteq Energy Inc. (CVE:PQE – Get Rating) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 6,803,745 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 1,422,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Petroteq Energy Trading Up 30.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$67.18 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

Petroteq Energy Company Profile

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases.

