Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $50.00 target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

Insider Activity

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 50,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 808,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 265,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 23,253 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

