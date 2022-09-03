Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.24

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $25.61 million and approximately $257,035.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.88 or 1.00032389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00062501 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024410 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.