Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Down 7% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $826,786.89 and $184.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.28 or 0.99971346 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063973 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.75 or 0.00236125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00153938 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00241524 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00055258 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,998,162 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

