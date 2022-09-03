Phoenixcoin (PXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,189.00

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $779,667.60 and approximately $1,189.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,904.79 or 0.99941002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00062917 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00229362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00151616 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00231246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00055308 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00063727 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,992,756 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

