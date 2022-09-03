Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Price Target Raised to $16.50

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

DOC stock opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 262.86%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,071,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

