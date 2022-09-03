PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $787,131.94 and $3,030.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022198 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars.

