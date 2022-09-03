PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 1.3% This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $791,453.71 and approximately $19,282.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

