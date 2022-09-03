Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.
Insider Activity
Piedmont Lithium Price Performance
Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
