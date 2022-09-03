Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Insider Activity

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,267 shares of company stock valued at $992,576. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.45.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

