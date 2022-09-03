PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.31

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.31 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 2684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.84.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

Get PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTPZ. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.