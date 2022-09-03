Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.76.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Pinterest Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $22.07 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $66.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $7,400,430.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,331 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 40.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 130,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 22.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,260,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after acquiring an additional 780,503 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 41,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,716.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

