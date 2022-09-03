Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $67,238.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $81.68 million and $67,238.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00315917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00113871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,793,061 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

