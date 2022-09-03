Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002125 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $81.68 million and approximately $67,238.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00315917 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00113871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00078566 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003700 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,793,061 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

