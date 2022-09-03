PirateCash Achieves Market Cap of $180,113.32 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $180,113.32 and $53.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.