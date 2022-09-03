Pivot Token 24-Hour Volume Hits $836,937.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (PVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. Pivot Token has a market cap of $134,695.45 and approximately $836,937.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,817.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005158 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002581 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00132171 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034453 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022204 BTC.
Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
