PIVX One Day Volume Reaches $832,338.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a total market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $832,338.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000384 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000365 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,022,833 coins. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

