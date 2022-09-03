PIXEL (PXL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $586.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $527,824.95 and approximately $586.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,816.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.03 or 0.00595641 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00265200 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016707 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

