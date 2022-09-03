PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.77%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

