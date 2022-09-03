PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Hits $0.0143

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 51% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. In the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 252.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $30,824.59 and approximately $95.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

