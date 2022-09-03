Playcent (PCNT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Playcent (PCNT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Playcent has a total market cap of $401,750.48 and $24,603.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal.

Playcent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

