PlayDapp (PLA) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $149.75 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One PlayDapp coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001785 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 423,447,002 coins. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

