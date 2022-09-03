Playkey 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,440.00 (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Playkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $86,242.69 and $39,440.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Playkey has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00131923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00034431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022202 BTC.

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

