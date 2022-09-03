Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.