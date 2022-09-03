Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.56. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 4,330 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.62.
Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 32,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.
Featured Articles
