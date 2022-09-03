Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

PLBC stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.35.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,904 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

