PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Roadhouse worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 816.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 1,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $128,046.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.8 %

TXRH stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

