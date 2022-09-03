PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stock Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,451 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matson worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Matson during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $72.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.69%.

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, Director Thomas B. Fargo sold 4,924 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $399,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,357.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $28,455.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,811 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,255. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.