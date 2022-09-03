PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 344.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 50,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Equity Residential by 14.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 915,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,011 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

