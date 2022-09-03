PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 479 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

NYSE:SRE opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.74. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

